MTW to the rescue

Added by Barbados Today on December 29, 2016.
Saved under Local News
Pin It

It’s been a major talking point in recent weeks –– the poor state of this country’s roads.

And in keeping with the Ministry of Transport & Works’ (MTW) promise to repair the broken roads, a Barbados TODAY team was just in time today to see this MTW crew filling a huge pothole at the junction of Golden Ridge, St George.

(Picture by Charmaine Walker.)

One Response to MTW to the rescue

  1. Meakai December 30, 2016 at 6:47 am

    Surely you jest! I don’t know whether to laugh or cry. I hope you pass back after the first heavy shower and post pictures of this “rescue”. How we get so?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *