MTW to the rescue
It’s been a major talking point in recent weeks –– the poor state of this country’s roads.
And in keeping with the Ministry of Transport & Works’ (MTW) promise to repair the broken roads, a Barbados TODAY team was just in time today to see this MTW crew filling a huge pothole at the junction of Golden Ridge, St George.
(Picture by Charmaine Walker.)
Surely you jest! I don’t know whether to laugh or cry. I hope you pass back after the first heavy shower and post pictures of this “rescue”. How we get so?