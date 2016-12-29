Eastmond family thrown into mourning again

It was definitely not a very merry Christmas this year for the family of the late Melissa Eastmond.

The 27-year-old mother of three died on July 26, 2016, moments after telling her family she felt tired and that she was going to take a nap.

Since then, members of her household, including her twin boys Jaylen and Jayden and their sister Jelissa, have been struggling to cope.

To make matters worse, the family has again been thrown into mourning, following the death of Melissa’s grandmother just before Christmas.

This revealed to Barbados TODAY by Melissa’s cousin Romona Burke, after she accepted a donation on behalf of the family from the Lions Club of Barbados East during its annual Christmas party.

“They [children] are ok . . . but Melissa’s grandmother died so it was not a very merry Christmas, so the family is just holding on,”Burke said in a brief comment on the family’s situation.

Over a hundred children participated in this year’s festivities held at the Rices Pavilion, St Philip and which featured a clown as well as a jumping tent. There was also lots to eat and drink, as well as plenty gifts to go around.