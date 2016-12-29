Clarke sent back to Dodds
A 30-year-old woman who was recently released from HMP Dodds returned to the St Philip-based penal institution today after she was unable to present a surety to secure bail.
Keisha Melissa Clarke of no fixed place of abode is accused of loitering on Industry Road, Bush Hall, St Michael suspected of being about to commit theft.
She denied the charge, which allegedly occurred on Christmas Day.
Prosecutor Rudy Pilgrim objected to bail on the grounds that the woman had nowhere to live.
However, Clarke countered that she lived with a friend at Military Road, Bush Hall, St Michael.
That friend later came to the No.1 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court to verify Clarkes’ address. However, he informed the court that he was not in a position to stand bail for Clarke as he had lost his house in a fire.
“Give me a chance please,” Clarke pleaded with the magistrate even as she admitted that she had been released from prison in November.
However, with no surety, the magistrate remanded her until January 25, 2017.
So sad. Where are the Womens’ groups. National organization of Women ?? Poor woman. No support system..
It all depends on who you are or who you know
Sooo sad… Classicism rears its selfish head…smh.
and i see accused rapists and murderers get bail…..smh
Is the suspicious, sus” law still in exists that a discriminatory law, loitering with intent.
Isn’t the justice System have more pressing cases to deal with like the rise in gun crime and drugs .
Community serve is more appropriate the lady need help no jail .
This young lady needs help not prison.I know her by seeing her.her head isn’t right.
This is disgraceful considering how many murderers and drug dealers get easy bail in Bim. What the hell is going on with the judicial system here????????????
Not only here. There’s Megan in Guyana who serves as entertainment for a man while our womenfolk take pictures and find it funny. I don’t believe Mental Illness is really taken seriously.
It’s so sad in this day and age that mental illness is hugely misunderstood and most definitely brushed under the nearest carpet…. shameful really. With help and maybe medication, human beings with these issues could just be human beings again……..
Well look at this the other way, all in her favour no place of abode , she will have a chance of survival …all this person may need some one to help by just talking to her……
Smh…..
This is so sad. She is going to jail for loitering!!! This looks like a mental health issue. Dodds is not the answer for people with mental health issues.
Smh so sad this system so f up