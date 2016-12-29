Clarke sent back to Dodds

A 30-year-old woman who was recently released from HMP Dodds returned to the St Philip-based penal institution today after she was unable to present a surety to secure bail.

Keisha Melissa Clarke of no fixed place of abode is accused of loitering on Industry Road, Bush Hall, St Michael suspected of being about to commit theft.

She denied the charge, which allegedly occurred on Christmas Day.

Prosecutor Rudy Pilgrim objected to bail on the grounds that the woman had nowhere to live.

However, Clarke countered that she lived with a friend at Military Road, Bush Hall, St Michael.

That friend later came to the No.1 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court to verify Clarkes’ address. However, he informed the court that he was not in a position to stand bail for Clarke as he had lost his house in a fire.

“Give me a chance please,” Clarke pleaded with the magistrate even as she admitted that she had been released from prison in November.

However, with no surety, the magistrate remanded her until January 25, 2017.