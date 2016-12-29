Brathwaite gets his wish, sent to Psychiatric

A 27-year-old man who admitted to stealing several items from his mother’s home was remanded to the Psychiatric Hospital after he pleaded for help.

Everton Rommell Brathwaite of no fixed place of abode pleaded guilty to entering the home of Yvonne Brathwaite as a trespasser and stealing a $15.50 box of cereal, a $1.79 soap, a $4.99 tin of chips, a $3.99 hand towel and a malt worth 99 cents on December 23.

Sergeant Rudy Pilgrim told the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court that Brathwaite was told by his mother on December 21 not to return to her home because of his use of “certain substances”.

Pilgrim said Brathwaite’s mother had secured the house and had gone to work, but on her return home she found pieces of ceiling on her bed.

A further check of the house revealed the items were missing and she called the police.

“I have a drug problem; my drug of choice is crack cocaine. My mother was trying to get some help for me but she get fed up,” Brathwaite said, adding, “ I didn’t break in, the front door was open . . . I went in, hold a bath . . . ate something . . . and the rest of the things I retail for cocaine.”

He also explained that he did not hear his mother informing him that he was no longer welcomed at the house.

“I told her about it and she got in a vexation mode and call the police. On the day she was so vex and pissed off, at the moment she lost it, ” said Brathwaite, who admitted that he needed help for his drug addiction.

Magistrate Douglas Frederick who was listening closely to Brathwaite’s explanation said: “We can lead you to the water but we can’t make you drink. But it looks like you are thirsty for help. The fact that she [your mother] reported you is a red flag that she wants help for you.”

He remanded Brathwaite to the St Michael institution until January 18, 2017 for a three-week assessment.