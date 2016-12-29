Bieber in town

Canadian singer Justin Bieber has been soaking up the sun in Barbados this week on a post-Christmas trip with his family.

Having landed here on Tuesday, the 22-year-old wasted no time hitting the beach and exploring the island with his little brother Jaxon.

Wading into the sea, the Sorry hitmaker donned some retro shades before swimming out to his jet ski.

Letting his seven-year-old brother take the front, Justin seemed in good spirits on the ride, whilst Jaxon appeared rather bemused by the whole experience.

The star jetted out to Barbados as it was revealed he lost a lawsuit filed against him by Melissa Matthai, who had sued the pop singer for breach of contract, violating Florida’s Unfair and Deceptive Trade Practices Act, and negligent misrepresentation.

The mother in Florida had purchased a meet-and-greet VIP package for herself and daughter Gabriela for the Miami stretch of his Purpose tour in July, which she claimed cost US$1,856.35.

She took the popstar to court after Justin cancelled all meet-and-greets in March claiming they left him ‘mentally and emotionally exhausted to the point of depression’.

The judge awarded Matthai US$5,298.75 for her trouble after finding Justin in default.

According to records, Bieber didn’t even hire a lawyer to represent him and never showed up to contest the allegations.

The amount awarded reflects the price of the ticket plus US$3,240 in legal fees and court costs.

The lawsuit is a drop in the bucket for Justin, who made US$56 million in 2016 alone, according to Forbes. (Daily Mail)