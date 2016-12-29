Bieber in town

Canadian singer Justin Bieber has been soaking up the sun in Barbados this week on a post-Christmas trip with his family.

Having landed here on Tuesday, the 22-year-old wasted no time hitting the beach and exploring the island with his little brother Jaxon.

Wading into the sea, the Sorry hitmaker donned some retro shades before swimming out to his jet ski.

Letting his seven-year-old brother take the front, Justin seemed in good spirits on the ride, whilst Jaxon appeared rather bemused by the whole experience.

The star jetted out to Barbados as it was revealed he lost a lawsuit filed against him by Melissa Matthai, who had sued the pop singer for breach of contract, violating Florida’s Unfair and Deceptive Trade Practices Act, and negligent misrepresentation.

The mother in Florida had purchased a meet-and-greet VIP package for herself and daughter Gabriela for the Miami stretch of his Purpose tour in July, which she claimed cost US$1,856.35.

She took the popstar to court after Justin cancelled all meet-and-greets in March claiming they left him ‘mentally and emotionally exhausted to the point of depression’.

The judge awarded Matthai US$5,298.75 for her trouble after finding Justin in default.

 According to records, Bieber didn’t even hire a lawyer to represent him and never showed up to contest the allegations.

The amount awarded reflects the price of the ticket plus US$3,240 in legal fees and court costs.

The lawsuit is a drop in the bucket for Justin, who made US$56 million in 2016 alone, according to Forbes. (Daily Mail)

13 Responses to Bieber in town

  1. Leaanne Clinton
    Leaanne Clinton December 29, 2016 at 8:18 am

    Sue Fenney

    Reply
    • Sue Fenney
      Sue Fenney December 29, 2016 at 8:22 am

      OMG My list is getting longer lol ! Saw Pascall in Hals Car Park karaoke last night and bought him and his mate a beer xx

      Reply
  2. Marilyn C Fields
    Marilyn C Fields December 29, 2016 at 8:26 am

    WHO???

    Reply
  3. Zoe Hayden
    Zoe Hayden December 29, 2016 at 8:31 am

    Somethin else to do while ya doin nothin lolol

    Reply
  4. Zoe Hayden
    Zoe Hayden December 29, 2016 at 8:32 am

    He’s been there all week lol

    Reply
  5. Doc December 29, 2016 at 9:41 am

    IKR @Zoe since xmas day

    Reply
  6. Matthew Clarke
    Matthew Clarke December 29, 2016 at 9:48 am

    It is. Dont forget hes older now

    Reply
  7. Del Houle
    Del Houle December 29, 2016 at 9:55 am

    Was gonna say does not look like him at all.

    Reply
  8. Che December 29, 2016 at 10:04 am

    Its the best place to be …….. My sweet home Barbados!

    Reply
  9. Louise Heaton
    Louise Heaton December 29, 2016 at 10:07 am

    Lucy Fairhurst xxx

    Reply
  10. Corinne Bull
    Corinne Bull December 29, 2016 at 10:10 am

    Yes it is

    Reply
  11. Helicopter(8P) December 29, 2016 at 10:19 am

    Sometimes yuh have to have a name like Ossie Moore!

    Reply
  12. Richard Johnston December 29, 2016 at 10:35 am

    He is not aging well.

    Reply

