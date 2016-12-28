UPDATE-Young driver dies following Graeme Hall smash up

Police are reporting one fatality, following tonight’s serious accident at Graeme Hall, Christ Church.

So far no names have been released, but police spokesman Inspector Roland Cobbler confirmed to reporters at the scene that the 25-year-old male driver of the black Toyota Tercel, who was rushed to hospital by ambulance after colliding with a white Ford Pathfinder, had succumbed to his injuries.

Cobbler also said the six passengers in the Pathfinder – including a husband, his wife and four children – were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The accident occurred around 9:15 p.m. just off the Graeme Hall roundabout.