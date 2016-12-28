UPDATE-Young driver dies following Graeme Hall smash up
Police are reporting one fatality, following tonight’s serious accident at Graeme Hall, Christ Church.
So far no names have been released, but police spokesman Inspector Roland Cobbler confirmed to reporters at the scene that the 25-year-old male driver of the black Toyota Tercel, who was rushed to hospital by ambulance after colliding with a white Ford Pathfinder, had succumbed to his injuries.
Cobbler also said the six passengers in the Pathfinder – including a husband, his wife and four children – were treated at the scene for minor injuries.
The accident occurred around 9:15 p.m. just off the Graeme Hall roundabout.
So sad
@Barbados Today, could I please make a suggestion. The police withheld the young man’s name until his family was notified however the car number plate is clearly visible in your photo. Please bear such things in mind when you want to be “first with the news”.
Agreed!!!
Exactly what I was thinking
R.i.p
Just as yesterday. Showing a picture of the house , but withheld the lady’s name.
So sad. Heartfelt condolences to his family and friends
It’s sad to hear of another road fatality, however because the registration number is visible in the photo doesn’t mean that the owner was actually driving at the time of the accident.