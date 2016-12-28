Two-vehicle smash up at Graeme Hall

Police, ambulance and fire officials are on the scene of a serious accident involving two motor vehicles.

Details are still sketchy. However Barbados TODAY understands that the driver of the black Toyota Tercel had to be rushed to hospital by ambulance after colliding with a white Ford Pathfinder.

The accident occurred sometime after 9 p.m just off the Graeme Hall roundabout.