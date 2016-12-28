Two-vehicle smash up at Graeme Hall

Police, ambulance and fire officials are on the scene of a serious accident involving two motor vehicles.

Details are still sketchy. However Barbados TODAY understands that the driver of the black Toyota Tercel had to be rushed to hospital by ambulance after colliding with a white Ford Pathfinder.

The accident occurred sometime after 9 p.m just off the Graeme Hall roundabout.

8 Responses to Two-vehicle smash up at Graeme Hall

  1. Ashanti Padilla
    Ashanti Padilla December 28, 2016 at 10:49 pm

    Kendall Hill…

    Reply
  2. Judy Stanford
    Judy Stanford December 28, 2016 at 10:53 pm

    SLOW DOWN!! Get there late but alive!!

    Reply
  3. Francis McClean
    Francis McClean December 28, 2016 at 10:54 pm

    Damn.

    Reply
  4. Adriano Sergio
    Adriano Sergio December 28, 2016 at 10:55 pm

    Close to me …

    Reply
  5. Greitcha Smith
    Greitcha Smith December 28, 2016 at 10:59 pm

    So sad, a fatality too.

    Reply
  6. Philip Clement
    Philip Clement December 28, 2016 at 11:00 pm

    why the rush… a funeral procession drives 60 kph and you still gets there safe..

    please slow down or get let down.

    Reply
  7. Katherine Selman Roach
    Katherine Selman Roach December 28, 2016 at 11:50 pm

    Before you ppl start assuming allow the relevant authorities to do their job and stop assuming. Remember the family and friends of the deceased will also see these post, come on show some sort of respect.

    Reply

