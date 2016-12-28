Guard held

Security officer charged with stealing 26 TV sets

A security guard from St Michael will spend the next 28 days at HMP Dodds after appearing in a Bridgetown court today accused of stealing 26 television sets worth $26, 553. 02.

Linus Joel Cumberbatch, 33, of Upper Wavell Avenue, Black Rock, St Michael denied stealing the appliances belonging to Kensington Oval Management Incorporation.

The offence allegedly occurred sometime between July 28 and December 19, 2016.

Prosecutor Sergeant Rudy Pilgrim objected to Cumberbatch’s bail on the grounds that investigations were ongoing and only ten television set had been recovered.

Pilgrim said the prosecution also feared the accused may interfere with the probe.

However, Cumberbatch’s attorney Sian Lange countered that her client maintained “his innocence at this time and has no previous charges” before the court.

She also argued that the offence was “non-violent” and if granted bail, however stringent, Cumberbatch would comply with the conditions to assure his attendance in court.

Having listened to both sides Magistrate Douglas Frederick told Cumberbatch: “[You are accused of] not one, two, three, four . . . but [theft of] up to 26 televisions . . . still 16 more to be recovered. The nature is such that it gives credibility to the prosecution’s case.

“A fella carry away 26 televisions from one place . . . it gives [puts forward the] argument to an enterprise taking place.”

Agreeing that lawmen needed time to conduct their probe, Frederick remanded Cumberbatch in custody until January 25, 2017 to reappear in the No.2 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court.