Woman found dead in St Peter home

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman in Mount Brevitor, St Peter.

Barbados TODAY understands that relatives discovered the body of the woman, said to be in her 40s, earlier today in her three-bedroom house.

Lawmen are treating her death as unnatural.

Neighbours told Barbados TODAY they were under the impression that the deceased woman, who had a mental history, was visiting her mother for the Christmas holidays.

“I thought that she had gone back up by her mother but we realize now that she was in there. Her son and some relatives came this morning to look for her, they called for her and she would not answer,” one neighbour said.

“They went through the window [and] found the body partially decomposed . . . in her bedroom,” the neighbour said.

She explained that the deceased, who lived alone, kept to herself, especially when she was sick.

“My daughter usually goes and checks on her, but [recently] we didn’t get an answer. When she is sick she does not answer . . . when she good, she good but when she getting sick she keeps to herself and she keeps the house shut up,” the neighbour explained.

She also described the deceased woman as “a very friendly person” who was loved by everyone, “so, everyone is shocked to know that she was in there [dead].”

“People started crying” [when they learnt of her death]. “She is not a bad person,” the neighbour added.

Barbados TODAY has deliberately withheld the name of the deceased until relatives are officially notified.