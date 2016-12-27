UPDATE: Missing man traced

Police have reported that 71-year-old Kenneth Edwards, of Silver Hill, Christ Church, who was reported missing on Sunday, December 25, has been traced and is safe.

Lawmen issued a bulletin yesterday stating that Edwards, who suffers from dementia, was last seen by his son around 1:00 p.m. on Christmas Day, at Silver Hill.

9 Responses to UPDATE: Missing man traced

  1. Malcolm Marcelle
    Malcolm Marcelle December 27, 2016 at 11:30 am

    Now lock him up for wasting police time

  2. Cyralene Jones
    Cyralene Jones December 27, 2016 at 11:40 am

    U read d man had dementia?

  3. Guy Smiley December 27, 2016 at 12:16 pm

    Malcom what kind of idiot/ass are you? Did you read that the man is 71 yrs old with dementia?

  4. Jennifer December 27, 2016 at 12:17 pm

    Now this is why i say our people is oppressed and do not even know it. How can the police lock up a man for wasting time. 1. it is their job. 2. This poor gentleman is suffering from dementia. Which it appears a lot of our folk is also suffering from. Look up dementia while you are at it. SMH
    It is good to know he is safe and well. Good job to the RBPF and keep it up.

  5. Jennifer December 27, 2016 at 12:22 pm

    Some time last year the government brought out drones, and the head of every security organization including the red cross for a woman who had no dementia. And no one said a word. Oh god help us !!!!!!

  6. Shurf De
    Shurf De December 27, 2016 at 12:26 pm

    Sigh! Smh

  7. Guy Smiley December 27, 2016 at 12:26 pm

    Those drones were not from govt jennifer. Stop misleading the public.

    Reply
  8. Jennifer December 27, 2016 at 12:29 pm

    Nevertheless there were used.

  9. kathy-Ann Clarke December 27, 2016 at 12:38 pm

    I am glad that he is safe and sound.
    It is not a wise decision to have him locked up, as suggested, I do not think he brought dementia on himself.

    Some people hear….

