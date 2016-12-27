UPDATE: Missing man traced
Police have reported that 71-year-old Kenneth Edwards, of Silver Hill, Christ Church, who was reported missing on Sunday, December 25, has been traced and is safe.
Lawmen issued a bulletin yesterday stating that Edwards, who suffers from dementia, was last seen by his son around 1:00 p.m. on Christmas Day, at Silver Hill.
Malcom what kind of idiot/ass are you? Did you read that the man is 71 yrs old with dementia?
Now this is why i say our people is oppressed and do not even know it. How can the police lock up a man for wasting time. 1. it is their job. 2. This poor gentleman is suffering from dementia. Which it appears a lot of our folk is also suffering from. Look up dementia while you are at it. SMH
It is good to know he is safe and well. Good job to the RBPF and keep it up.
Some time last year the government brought out drones, and the head of every security organization including the red cross for a woman who had no dementia. And no one said a word. Oh god help us !!!!!!
Those drones were not from govt jennifer. Stop misleading the public.
Nevertheless there were used.
I am glad that he is safe and sound.
It is not a wise decision to have him locked up, as suggested, I do not think he brought dementia on himself.
