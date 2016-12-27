Three-vehicle smash-up on ABC Highway

A police van, which was being driven by 51-year-old Sergeant William Morris of Green Point, St Philip, was involved in a three-vehicle smash-up along the Newtown section of the ABC Highway this afternoon.

Also involved were a motor car driven by 49-year-old Deborah Bartlett of Cane Vale, Christ Church; and a taxi driven by 45-year-old Antonio Cummins of Kendal Hill, Christ Church.

The incident occurred around 2:30 p.m.

All three received minor injuries. Morris and Bartlett were both transported by ambulance to the QEH for medical attention while Cummins opted to visit a private facility.