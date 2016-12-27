Holiday weekend mostly incident-free

The long Christmas weekend has been virtually incident-free in Barbados.

Police public relations officer, Acting Inspector Roland Cobbler, said that apart from the unnatural death, which was recorded in Bath, St John, no other major incidents have been reported so far.

The partially decomposed body of Richard Ricardo Parris, 48, of Ashford, St Thomas was discovered in a motorcar parked off the road around 10:20 a.m. Christmas Day.

Parris was the subject of a recent missing person bulletin after he was last seen by his mother around 12:00 noon on Wednesday, December 21 at Whitehall, St Michael.

Cobbler told Barbados TODAY he was not currently in possession of all reports from police stations around the island. However, while members of the Royal Barbados Police Force (RBPF) have responded to numerous calls, there was nothing major to report on at the moment.

“This Christmas weekend has been generally quiet as it relates to reports of serious crimes and accidents. It seems as though most of our citizens have exercised a level of responsibility which we hope will continue as the year comes to an end and as we begin the New Year.

“There were a number of reports of minor accidents . . . quite a few . . . but nothing really serious,” the acting inspector said. (FW)