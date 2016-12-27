DOMINICA: Massive Boxing Day fire leaves scores homeless

The Dominica government has promised to support the victims of a fire at Silver Lake, on the outskirts of the capital that destroyed several homes, leaving at least 60 people homeless.

Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, said Tuesday that the government will step in to assist and there will be no need for radiothons and other fund raising activities. He is also promising that school children will return to their classrooms in the New Year with the necessary supplies.

“We will provide all of that for the children. When they get to school, nobody will know that they had a fire at their home. So, the resident will get the fullest support of the government,” he said.

The cause of the blaze on Monday night has not yet been determined and Disaster Risk Management consultant, Cecil Shillingford, said John Fontaine, local government commissioner, will be coordinating the social aspect of the disaster.

He said in the short term the Office of Disaster Management (ODM) will be providing mattresses, blankets, sleeping bags and pots to various shelters that have been identified to house the residents. (CMC)