Silver Hill man missing

Police are seeking the assistance of the public in locating 71-year-old Kenneth Edwards of Silver Hill, Christ Church, who has been missing since yesterday.

He was last seen by his son around 1:00 p.m. at Silver Hill. At the time, he was wearing a white polo shirt with thin dark blue, light blue, and black stripes, black short cotton pants, and was barefooted. He suffers from dementia.

Edwards is five feet two inches tall, medium build, dark complexion, round head, oval face, receding forehead, large ears, mouth, and nose. He has thick lips, round chin, short neck, square shoulders, long arms, large hands, grey thin moustache, grey thin eyebrows, grey low haircut, walks with an erect appearance, swings arms when walking, and has a tattoo of a cross and snake in the area of his left bicep.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is being asked to contact Oistins Police Station at 418-2612 or 418-2608, the emergency number 211 or the nearest police station.