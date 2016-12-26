Scores hit the beaches for Boxing Day

The Christmas celebrations continue today for locals and tourists alike with many hitting the beaches or holding family picnics.

Many ventured to Brownes Beach to relax and enjoy the bright rays.

Barbados TODAY caught up with Michelle Burnett who was spending her first Christmas here as an adult. Born in the UK and raised in Barbados, Burnett was elated to spend Christmas under sunny skies.

“It’s absolutely beautiful,…this has been an experience,” Burnett said, after experiencing an authentic Bajan Christmas.

Determined to make the most of her trip before returning to New York, where she now resides, Burnett and her family held a beach breakfast picnic at Brownes Beach to experience the therapeutic waters.

Many tourists were also observed exploring Bridgetown before returning to their cruise ships.

Alan and Denise Johnson opted to go diving along the coast. The couple told Barbados TODAY they also plan to visit the shopping areas.

While it’s a day of relaxation for some, work continues. Henderson Simmons spent Boxing Day selling fish at his Bay Street stall. For this fish vendor, holidays are just normal working days. (KK)