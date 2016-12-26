Four killed on Christmas Day

Police are searching for the gunmen that shot and killed three men and a woman in the volatile St James community of Hendon in western Jamaica, on Sunday night.

Police have maintained a strong presence in the areas after the four were killed by gunmen who drove up in a car on Sunday night. The four were reported to have been playing dominoes when the incident occurred.

A second woman has been hospitalised. Police have not yet released the names or any other details of the victims.

In October, the authorities warned that James could equal the 212 murders committed last year and that 2016 has become the bloodiest year in the parish’s history.

The Gleaner newspaper reported then that in recent months, the Cambridge community and surrounding districts have been a hotbed of gun violence, which has resulted in several murders, including three members of one family.