BWA delivers on promise to Boscobel

By all accounts, the Barbados Water Authority (BWA) has made good on its promise to restore running water to residents of Boscobel by Christmas.

When Barbados TODAY visited the community this morning, residents said that their Christmas experience this time around was far richer than the previous two, simply because water was flowing through their taps.

Residents were overjoyed to re-join the age of modern conveniences, as they were able carry out their baking and household chores, essential to the preparations for a traditional Barbadian Christmas.

“Water came back about the day before Christmas Day, it went for a short while then came back again. It feel real good to get water, especially now at Christmas when you have all your things to do. Unless you experience life without water you can’t understand the happiness that the people down here feeling when they turn on their pipe and see water,” said one Collin’s Road resident, who referred to himself only as Carmichael.

Last Friday we were informed that the BWA had installed a bigger pump at Alleynedale, which is expected to alleviate the water woes, which took its toll on that northern community.

The BWA also reported a drop in the salinity levels, which had been impacting the water supply.

In an interview with Barbados TODAY on Friday morning, BWA Corporate Communications Specialist Joy-Ann Haigh explained that while the new measure did not come with a 100 per cent guarantee, the water company was confident the new pump, along with repairs to several burst mains, should bring relief in a day or two.

“Today we would have put in a bigger pump at Alleynedale to send water from Half Acre to Lamberts to Boscobel. The systems are like a step system, so now that we have put in the bigger pump, we are hoping that this would solve some of the issues over next day or two. In other words it takes time for the system to go back to normal with the pumps; but hopefully, we should see some relief by tomorrow,” Haigh said.

However amid the joy expressed over the restoration of the water service to the northern community, was a cautious optimism that the new measures put in place by the BWA would result in a longstanding resolution to the water issues and not just another false dawn.

“I am happy that the water came back and we didn’t have to go dipping into a bucket to wash wares and other things because that is not a nice feeling. I am just hoping that water stays on and not go back off after Christmas,” said Roshay Edwards.

Barbados TODAY reported two weeks ago that the people of Boscobel, St Peter, were facing the prospects of a third Christmas with dry taps.

In an email to this publication last Wednesday, a furious Shaney Forde from Boscobel, which straddles St Peter and St Andrew, described the situation as “simply ridiculous” and said it would not be a jolly Christmas for consumers. (CM)