UPDATE: Body found in St John

Police have identified the body found at Bath, St John this morning as that of 48-year-old Richard Ricardo Parris of Ashford, St Thomas.

Parris was the subject of a recent missing person bulletin after he was last seen by his mother around 12:00 noon on Wednesday, December 21 at Whitehall, St Michael.

Around 10:20 this morning, the police received a report of the body of a man in a motor car parked at Bath. On arrival at the scene, officers discovered the partially decomposed body of Parris in a motor car parked off the road.

Law enforcement authorities are conducting investigations into the circumstances surrounding the unnatural death.

The police are asking anyone who may have seen the motor car, registration number T3212, in the vicinity of Bath, or who can provide any information to assist with the investigations to contact them.