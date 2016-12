Special deliveries for Christmas Day 2016

Christmas Day 2016 was extra special for at least two women who gave birth at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital today.

Anniyah Greaves was the first to be born at 1:18 a.m. to mom Kerryann Greaves and dad Oneil Greaves. She weighed 8 pounds 4 ounces.

Hours later, 34-year-old Shelly-Ann Belgrave gave birth to her first child, a bouncing baby boy of 7 pounds 7.6 ounces. (KK)