Scores attend Christmas in the Park

Barbadians, dressed in their Sunday best, turned out in their numbers this morning for Christmas in the Park.

Looking their finest after Christmas church services, the ladies and gents fashionably strutted to the Christmas carols provided by the Royal Barbados Police Force, local gospel group Promise, Sheldon Hope, and others.

The large number of patrons at Queens Park reflected that Barbadians are still invested in the tradition.

David Adamson, an annual patron, told Barbados TODAY this tradition has been maintained by his family throughout the generations.

“We need to ensure that this tradition, which is uniquely Bajan, is more or less taken into the next generations because there is no other part of the world that you can come on Christmas morning …and enjoy such a variety of wardrobes and delight,” he said.

Adamson and his family paid tribute to the island’s 50th anniversary in their attire. (KK)