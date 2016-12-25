Opposition Leader’s Christmas Message
Happy Christmas Barbadians,
I thank you for allowing me to address you in your homes on this most special day.
Christmas is that wonderful time of the year when many of us, whether practicing Christians or adherents to other faiths, come together with family and friends in a spirit of reflection, renewal, sharing and celebration.
We celebrate the birth of Christ because the message of his coming is about the essence of life – the birth of a child, life at its most vulnerable. It symbolises peace, goodwill, generosity and loving kindness. This eternal message of light surmounting darkness and hope conquering adversity inspires us to face the overwhelming burdens of our daily living.
The high point of the year for us was the celebration of our country’s 50th anniversary of Independence. Just like Christmas, it caused us to reflect. One served to reinforce what it means to be Barbadian and the other what it is to live a life that is purposeful, compassionate and charitable – a life that is characterized by service.
I am deeply aware that many of us are finding it difficult to enjoy this year’s Christmas commemoration in the traditional way that we have been accustomed to so doing. For some the challenges may be personal in our ability to cope. For others, there is a deep anxiety caused by what appears so evident daily as we travel around our communities and our country.
As desperate as our situation may seem, let us not allow this to detract from the magical spirit of Christmas with its message of hope and joy.
I encourage each of you, too, to emulate the values of the Christ child. Last year the Roman Catholic Bishop Jason Gordon of Bridgetown preached a sermon at Midnight Mass which moved me. I listened to it again this week. . In this sermon, he asked the question: where is the real power?
Bishop Jason reflected that this was the question that Christmas was really asking us. it was in our vulnerability, humility, lowliness and service. It was not with those who have might. He then asked if the real power is there, why are we afraid to do the right thing and to stand up for what we believe – to be afraid of what people will say and to stand up for true. And I quote him, “The truth is never convenient BUT it is always the way to Christ. How are we going to live – and what is this Christ child going to be to us?” For it is free will that God has given us. God has given us the right to make choices.
In accordance with this understanding of what is the real power, I ask each of you to embrace the less fortunate among us and to pay attention to those who need care and support. Our senior citizens, those differently able, victims of abuse, and the growing numbers affected by chronic diseases need our attention. But above all else, we must nurture and guide our children. The true humanity of a caring society is not how powerful or wealthy it is but rather how it treats and uplifts its most vulnerable citizens. For in a small society like ours, where there is more that binds us than divides us, this is the only way we can progress. Our Covenant of Hope which we launched this year is built upon these values.
Fellow Barbadians, as the New Year approaches let us therefore answer the real question of Christmas in our words, actions AND Interactions with each other. For that is the only way we can get Barbados working again for all Barbadians.
Today, as we celebrate that miraculous moment in humanity more than 2,000 years ago as we wish each other well and share gifts, let us also look forward to 2017 with renewed determination and the confidence that is ignited by the spirit of Christmas.
On behalf of the Barbados Labour Party and on behalf of my own family, let me wish you once again a Happy Christmas and a Blessed New Year!
What we need is better roads in the Black community, bus shelters (not adopt a stop) at all the major bus stops in the Black community that are provided by the Black community, better public transportation passing thru the Black community that are owned by the Black community, jobs for the Black community that are provided by the Black community, better schools in the Black community with better teachers (not insulting teachers) to teach the Black community and last but not least, a curriculum that is geared towards the advancement of the Black community…so Ms. Motley if you can deliver these things then you can have my vote because as a Black man, this is what I am interested in, the Black community…
@Frank White – Well done, you are a true freedom fighter and one that has the blinkers off. I could not have said it better myself. These are a bunch of (INGRUNT) people who cannot see the wood among the trees and continue with the remnant of their oppressor’s garbage. Almost 400years and they still cannot see that this hollyday is nothing more than PAN and no reference to the most high at all and is actually no where in scripture either. All this nonsense ties in and is actually the reason why our people continue in the state they are in yearly. Our children and people will remain at the bottom being servants and in limbo like sheep. This is why our oppressors do not need to do anything more to us because these educated buffoons are now doing it for them and leaving their own people hung out to dry.
Frank White you have an unfortunate name.
Well his name is what was given to him by his oppressor. Just like all of us. STUPSE
Merry xmas and stay Frank. It seems for you language is the whole thing. Your blackness is all cultural appropriation…it’s my experience as well. The degree to what it is and it’s all true. It’s not just about things on the black shelf. It’s universal. And so the language is how we try to render that….Deeper-soul–Ajani.
Thank you Madam Prime Minister to be. The man who BY posted and reported on just before you said a lot of nothing. At first he looked like he was driveling but I’m told that’s natural with him. They’re like toast. They’re done. They know it.
Frank, Jennifer only praise you because your name, Frankly speaking is White. That woman is old, no husband nor children. She’s alone, frustrated and confused. She exhibits that she has underachieved and thus uneducated. She actually hates herself for being black because the country she onced lived ius white ruled but she could not stand head and shoulders over the many black immigrants so she hates whites for not allowing illiterate underachievers to work above the level of being a maid and ashe hates her fellow black women for earning the kind of salary to afford them the ability to live freely and choose whatever haier color and straightened style. She doesn’t criticize white womedn fot wearing braids. See hoe confused she is?
Peter – find a troth and step into it or mud to roll in to keep you cool. soon and very soon.
Thanks for your greetings, Ms.Mottley: may I offer in return, His Blessings of health, strength of character, of body, of faith, and of resolute mind, for the tasks which lie ahead of you- and of all patriotic Bajans. The sun shall surely rise again…and all good Bajans shall rise to meet it!
And to all Bajans, may blessings also fall on you, as we all rejoice in His Love Beyond Measure!