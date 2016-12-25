Body found in St John

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in St John.

The body of the unidentified male, believed to be in his late forties, was discovered in a white Toyota motor car which was parked on a cliff at Bath Land in the parish.

The discovery was made around 10:20 a.m. on Christmas Day.

 

 

11 Responses to Body found in St John

  1. Adrian Reid
    Adrian Reid December 25, 2016 at 2:49 pm

    Cremation is the way to go…

  2. Francis McClean
    Francis McClean December 25, 2016 at 2:50 pm

    Oh dear.

  3. Jennifer December 25, 2016 at 2:54 pm

    could this be the missing male a couple of days ago??????

  4. Jason
    Jason' UncleBen 'Parris December 25, 2016 at 3:06 pm

    Chaaaaaaa

  5. Ann Christine Forte
    Ann Christine Forte December 25, 2016 at 3:14 pm

    Lord have mercy, another one?

  6. Tara Dee Jarvis
    Tara Dee Jarvis December 25, 2016 at 3:29 pm

    LOL

  7. Ashes Massiah-piggott
    Ashes Massiah-piggott December 25, 2016 at 3:54 pm

    What’s the joke Tara Dee Jarvis

  8. Guy Smiley December 25, 2016 at 4:14 pm

    so we just finding bodies now? yuh mean every week so?
    something is wrong.

  9. Lisa Iniesta
    Lisa Iniesta December 25, 2016 at 5:04 pm

    We usually get shipped overseas to be buried?

  10. Guy Smiley December 25, 2016 at 5:10 pm

    Jennifer you were correct

    Reply
  11. Jennifer December 25, 2016 at 5:25 pm

    My condolences to this gentleman’s mum and his wider circle of family and friends.

