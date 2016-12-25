Body found in St John
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in St John.
The body of the unidentified male, believed to be in his late forties, was discovered in a white Toyota motor car which was parked on a cliff at Bath Land in the parish.
The discovery was made around 10:20 a.m. on Christmas Day.
could this be the missing male a couple of days ago??????
Lord have mercy, another one?
so we just finding bodies now? yuh mean every week so?
something is wrong.
Jennifer you were correct
My condolences to this gentleman’s mum and his wider circle of family and friends.