Two per cent levy still a problem
Some local manufacturers are ending 2016 with one major headache – how to apply and report the recently imposed National Social Responsibility Levy.
President of the Barbados Manufacturers’ Association (BMA) Jason Sambrano told Barbados TODAY the tax was perhaps the most troublesome concern of the industry this year, and that some lingering questions remained.
Sambrano said 2016 was a challenging year for local manufacturers, with high input costs coupled with the two per cent levy announced in the August 2016 Financial Statement and Budgetary Proposals, and which took effect in September.
He explained that some manufacturers remained confused as to how the levy should be applied and reported, considering the “limitations of their accounting applications”.
“I think the major concern for some of the manufacturers would be the whole application of the Social Responsibility Levy, which there is still a lot of confusion surrounding how it is supposed to be properly applied.
“And we are hoping in the coming New Year that we get some definitive guidance from the BRA [Barbados Revenue Authority] with regards to how this is to be applied to ensure that one, we are collecting the necessary taxes on behalf of the Government, but two, we are correctly applying it so that consumers are not overpaying how much should be paid in terms of a tax,” Sambrano said.
During a heated meeting at the headquarters of the Barbados Investment and Development Corporation (BIDC) at the end of September, some manufacturers openly complained that while they were not expected to pay the tax on imported raw materials, locally produced products would still attract the levy.
This, they argued, amounted to a disincentive for using local products.
A few days later Minister of Finance Chris Sinckler announced that the issue relating to the point at which the levy should be applied was resolved.
However, towards the end of October BRA, Government’s central revenue collection agency, said it had received reports that some retailers were applying the tax at the point of sale.
In a strong word of warning BRA said it was illegal for businesses to treat the levy as a sales tax.
Sambrano told Barbados TODAY this afternoon while some kinks had been worked out, the issue now was the “limitations with what some people accounting software applications can do”, especially in the way it is to be presented to BRA.
“I think that is where the challenge is because the BRA is indicating that this charge is not supposed to be shown on sales receipt. So obviously, as manufacturers we are not supposed to charge it to other manufacturers if they are using it [the imported product] as an input into their production process.
“So it is posing a challenge for some manufacturers in how to apply it properly. And given the challenges that some people face with some of the software packages that they use, they just want some guidance from the BRA as to, ‘okay, these are the challenges that I am faced with right now with regards to what my systems can do, how do we get to make sure we are applying it properly?’ This is the limitation,” he explained.
In addition to the levy, Sambrano also spoke of problems with timely clearing of goods at the Bridgetown Port, blaming inefficiencies at the port.
However, despite the lingering concerns, he said there were some shining stars in manufacturing, with some recognized for their work in export, due mainly to help from the BIDC.
He said this was proof that local manufacturers were producing quality products that could compete on the international scene.
While there has been a hive of activity for Christmas, Sambrano said he was hoping Barbadians would patronize local products, stressing a lot of local manufacturers were depending on this season for “a good sale”.
The 2016 data is not yet available for the performance of the industry.
All these taxes and the government still messing up, maybe bajans need new people in charge who know what they are actually doing. Anyone with any economic sense knows more taxes NEVER work it only makes things worst for the people.
Fatten DEM pockets
Taxes, taxes taxes and government still can’t dig them selves out of the financial hole. With the consumer being TAXED left, right and center, someone got to be getting rich and laughing all the way to the bank.
FIX THE ROADS instead.
Can anyone name one tax imposed by this Govt that has not been clouded by certainty in how it is to be applied?
apologies it should be uncertainty
Well i for sure will like to support local manufacturers, but….. the price of some of the local products when compared to foreign products is much higher. Look at sugar, condense milk, juices to name a few. ??????
Imported products are relatively cheaper because the currency is overvalued.
According to this long, repetitive report by BT, I am given the impression that the minister at the center of this fiasco should have consulted with the BMA and the private sector heads before “announcing” this tax levy. It seems that he himself does not know how and where it is to be applied. As usual, he just looked at the bottom line revenue the govt. will receive and bam! Take that. The best thing to do is withdraw the levy, meet with the relevant businesses, work out a decent application method that will be suitable and acceptable by all. I can see further down the road that businesses will be penalized for not paying this levy charge when they file their taxes. They may claim making payments but govt. will demand receipts. All this now falls back into the hands of the minister and the BRA to present procedures and methods to the bodies to whom it applies.
The body that implement is still a problem, too.