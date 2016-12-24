Taxi driver denies causing a disturbance

A taxi driver Friday pleaded not guilty to assault and three other offences.

Eustace Recardo Beckles, 51, of 2nd Avenue, East Terrace, Wildey, St Michael is accused of causing a disturbance in the Central Police Station’s front office; unlawfully and maliciously wounding Christopher Oliver; assaulting Oliver occasioning him actual bodily harm and using the threatening words “I would kill you boy” towards Oliver, causing him to believe immediate unlawful violence would be used against him.

The offences were allegedly committed on December 16.

Police prosecutor Rudy Pilgrim objection to his release of the grounds that Beckles already had a serious bodily harm charge pending in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court.

Pilgrim also argued that his four offences “transcend the administration of justice,” as they reportedly occurred in the presence of police, while Oliver was making an official complaint.

The prosecutor further pointed out that the accused man had failed to appear on a previous occasion in relation to a 2013 case. He also suggested his remand would be best for the “protection and interest of society”.

However, Beckles’ attorney Mohia Ma’at revealed that the four charges stemmed from more than one incident on December 16.

“They were separate incidents, in separate locations Sir. One on the road [resulting from] a road rage traffic incident and the other in front of the police station. The complainant is not known to my client,” Ma’at explained.

In response, Magistrate Douglas Frederick zeroed in on the fact that one of the incidents had occurred in a police station, saying Beckles had shown no respect for the law.

Ma’at said while that was true, the current charges were not in relation to police, but to Oliver.

“Mr Beckles is a fit and proper candidate for granting bail,” the attorney argued.

His client was therefore granted bail in the amount of $5,000 with one surety, but not before he surrendered his passport.

Beckles returns to court on April 5, 2017.