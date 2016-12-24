Spreading cheer to children affected by HIV/AIDS

Staff at the Ministry of Tourism and International Transport came together recently, in an effort to spread cheer to children who have lost a loved one to HIV/AIDS.

They collected a number of gifts for the young ones, which were presented on Thursday to the President of the Family Care Support Group, Kedelyn Morgan, by Permanent Secretary in the Ministry Donna Cadogan, at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre.

Family Care Support Group was established in 1998 by mothers who had lost loved ones to HIV/AIDS, and who recognised that some of the children left behind were deprived of certain privileges, and in some cases neglected. (BGIS)