Several injured in motor vehicle accidents

Five people were injured in an accident this morning involving two route taxis.

The accident occurred around 8:55 along Pilgrim Road, Christ Church near the Flash In Bar and involved ZR 345 driven by 37-year-old Calvin Williams of Deleware Land, St Michael; and ZR 277 driven by 40-year-old Shawn Harewood of St Mathias, Christ Church.

All five received minor injuries.

A 23-year-old male passenger aboard one of the ZRs and a 67-year-old female aboard the other were both taken by ambulance to the QEH for medical attention, while the other injured persons opted to seek private medical attention.

Meantime, the police are also conducting investigations into another accident which occurred sometime around 10:18 a.m. along the Barrow Section of the ABC Highway.

That accident involved a motor van driven by 78-year-old Douglas Jones of Warners Terrace, Christ Church, who was accompanied by 34-year-old Faith Campbell of Wanstead, St James; and a motor car driven by 36-year-old Kamal Smith of Hilton Road, Haynesville, St James.

Smith complained 0f pain to the chest and both arms, while Campbell complained of pain to her right shoulder and right arm. They were both taken by ambulance to the QEH for medical attention.