RiRi home for Christmas

With just a few hours left until Christmas, Rihanna is back home.

The Umbrella singer was snapped Friday getting off a private jet at the Grantley Adams International Airport.

RiRi, 28, seemed to be calm as she exited the aircraft clad in a long black jacket, with a black T-shirt emblazoned with her image on it, denim blue jeans with torn knees and black sandals.

The pop culture princess had her long, lustrous black tresses pulled back in a ponytail, sunglasses with a clear frame and lugged a large black bag as she touched down on home soil.

This is her second time home in a month, after she was in town in late November to celebrate the 50th year of independence.