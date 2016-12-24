Guyana bracing for more rain

Guyana is bracing for more rains and floods with the National Weather Watch Centre predicting heavy rainfall over the next seven days.

The centre in a statement Saturday, said that up to 80 mm of rainfall is expected in some regions and that on Christmas Day, 15 to 55 mm of rainfall is expected.

The rains begun on Friday causing widespread flooding and Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo, in a statement empathized with citizens who have been affected by the unusually heavy deluge.

“Many persons are affected at this time just before Christmas and I ask residents to remain patient and cooperative with the authorities so that relief can be had as quickly as possible even as the water recedes slower than usual given the large volume of water which has accumulated and compounded by the nip tide,” Prime Minister Nagamootoo said.

But he described as “unsatisfactory” that the Hydrometerological Service is not yet able to adequately provide accurate forecasts to forewarn citizens of the likelihood and possibility of flooding.

He said the HydroMet Service’s forecast of “scattered showers” on Thursday evening and “occasional showers” early Friday were misleading and left citizens without accurate information allowing them to take the necessary precautions and allowing agencies to act pre-emptively.