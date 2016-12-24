Fish vendor held on wounding charge
A young fish vendor was remanded to HMP Dodds today after he appeared in court on a wounding charge.
Raheem Jaque Lewis, 23, of 8th Avenue, New Orleans, St Michael is accused of unlawfully and maliciously wounding Ikema Sobers on December 21.
He was not required to plead to the charge as it was a District ‘B’ matter.
However, when it came time for bail, police prosecutor Rudy Pilgrim told Magistrate Douglas Frederick the accused man had an unpaid fine.
Lewis was then remanded to jail until January 5, 2017 to reappear before the District ‘B’ Magistrates’ Court.
23 years, seriously?
They commit a criminal act; are charged; placed in court; found guilty; and a fine is imposed, with( almost always) the alternative of incarceration, if this is unpaid. What happens? Fine is not paid. What then happens? Nothing. zilch. No bailiff collating scoundrel, and hauling him back to face the wrath of court. What then happens to those charged with the duty to ensure fines are paid, and justice served, up-held, and respected? Nothing.
What happens then? Some thing goes slip, slipshod, and degenerates, and Justice withers on the vine. What does He who is chargrged with sworn responsibilities to look after the administration of The Law? Hmmm. Dis cud be the C.J. or the A.G., but I really dunno. Mebbe…”all two both” ? Please guys, cud you discuss over a coffee, or a bowl of soup? My treat, in the interests of preserving those few, tenuous, struggling cobwebs that hold the whole Justice “system” together….sorta.
Yes…effin yuh doan laff…yuh wud cry.