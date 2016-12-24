Fish vendor held on wounding charge

A young fish vendor was remanded to HMP Dodds today after he appeared in court on a wounding charge.

Raheem Jaque Lewis, 23, of 8th Avenue, New Orleans, St Michael is accused of unlawfully and maliciously wounding Ikema Sobers on December 21.

He was not required to plead to the charge as it was a District ‘B’ matter.

However, when it came time for bail, police prosecutor Rudy Pilgrim told Magistrate Douglas Frederick the accused man had an unpaid fine.

Lewis was then remanded to jail until January 5, 2017 to reappear before the District ‘B’ Magistrates’ Court.