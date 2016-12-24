Drugs land three in jail for Christmas

Added by Desmond Brown on December 24, 2016.
Saved under Local News
Pin It

Members of the Drug Squad have arrested and charged a Barbadian and two Guyanese for a number of drug-related offences committed between December 19 and 22.

Devonish Corbin, 47, of Checker Hall, St Lucy has been charged with possession of cocaine, trafficking cocaine and possession of cocaine with intent to supply; while 43-year-old Dyal Fitzroy Simon and 33-year-old Lennox Maxwell Monah, both Guyanese nationals, have been charged with importation of cocaine, conspiracy and trafficking cocaine.

Police said Simon and Monah arrived in Barbados by boat on December 19 and subsequently contacted Corbin, who collected a bucket containing six taped wrapped packages containing cocaine.

Corbin was intercepted by members of the Drug Squad who discovered the cocaine during a search. He was arrested and Simon and Monah were subsequently brought into police custody. The three men were later interviewed and charged.

The weight of the cocaine is seven kgs and has a street value of $350,000.

The three appear before Magistrate Douglas Fredericks in the District ‘A’ Magistrate Court today and were all remanded to reappear in the Holetown Court on January 5 in relation to offences committed in the St. Lucy area; and the District ‘A’ Court on January 20 for offences committed in the St Michael area.

11 Responses to Drugs land three in jail for Christmas

  1. Memory Peters
    Memory Peters December 24, 2016 at 6:27 pm

    Happy Christmas and 2017

    Reply
  2. Kay A Levy
    Kay A Levy December 24, 2016 at 6:30 pm

    Haha

    Reply
  3. Candy Gordon
    Candy Gordon December 24, 2016 at 6:33 pm

    No ham for them

    Reply
    • Memory Peters
      Memory Peters December 24, 2016 at 6:37 pm

      Dem that don’t hear must have to feel

      Reply
    • Ernest Alcapone
      Ernest Alcapone December 24, 2016 at 7:28 pm

      Memory Peters Looooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooool

      Reply
  4. Troy R Stuart
    Troy R Stuart December 24, 2016 at 7:03 pm

    Seems they wanted a white Xmas…..

    Reply
  5. Ego December 24, 2016 at 7:13 pm

    A nice place to spend the festive season.

    Reply
  6. Chris Wright December 24, 2016 at 8:08 pm

    They certainly weren’t the “Three Wise Men”. SMH. Who asked for a delivery of snow, they got it but the wrong kind. Should have gone to the marl hole like we used to when I was a kid.

    Reply
  7. Wasman December 24, 2016 at 10:25 pm

    On the contrary there are a lot of hams in prison I more sure Farmers Choice delivered even more in the last week

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *