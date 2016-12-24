Drugs land three in jail for Christmas

Members of the Drug Squad have arrested and charged a Barbadian and two Guyanese for a number of drug-related offences committed between December 19 and 22.

Devonish Corbin, 47, of Checker Hall, St Lucy has been charged with possession of cocaine, trafficking cocaine and possession of cocaine with intent to supply; while 43-year-old Dyal Fitzroy Simon and 33-year-old Lennox Maxwell Monah, both Guyanese nationals, have been charged with importation of cocaine, conspiracy and trafficking cocaine.

Police said Simon and Monah arrived in Barbados by boat on December 19 and subsequently contacted Corbin, who collected a bucket containing six taped wrapped packages containing cocaine.

Corbin was intercepted by members of the Drug Squad who discovered the cocaine during a search. He was arrested and Simon and Monah were subsequently brought into police custody. The three men were later interviewed and charged.

The weight of the cocaine is seven kgs and has a street value of $350,000.

The three appear before Magistrate Douglas Fredericks in the District ‘A’ Magistrate Court today and were all remanded to reappear in the Holetown Court on January 5 in relation to offences committed in the St. Lucy area; and the District ‘A’ Court on January 20 for offences committed in the St Michael area.