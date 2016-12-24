Christmas in Black Rock

Jones and Walters to be evaluated

Added by Fernella Wedderburn on December 24, 2016.
Two men who appeared in a Bridgetown court Friday accused of separate offences will both be spending Christmas in Black Rock after they were both sent off to the Psychiatric Hospital for evaluation.

Appearing before Magistrate Douglas Frederick in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court, 45-year-old Winston Alfonza Jones of Fairfield Cross Road, Black Rock, St Michael pleaded guilty to possession of .13 grammes of cocaine after he was apprehended by lawmen responding to a call of a prowler in the same area.

During a police search, the drugs were found in a matchbox which was taken from his shirt pocket.

While admitting to using drugs for a number of years, Jones told the magistrate he wanted to change his life.

Winston Alfonza Jones

“I don’t want to just go back to the world and do the same things again,” said Jones who admitted that he had never attended drug rehabilitation.

The magistrate remanded him to the Black Rock institution until January 13, 2017.

In the other matter, 47-year-old Roger Llewellyn Shawn Walters of no fixed place of abode was also remanded to the Psychiatric Hospital for the same length of time as Jones after he admitted to entering the home of Patricia Lewis as a trespasser sometime between December 21 and 22 with intent to commit theft.

Roger Llewellyn Shawn Walters

According to the prosecutor, Walters was found sleeping in one of the upstairs bedroom of Lewis’ unoccupied house, located at 2nd Avenue, Belleville, St Michael after Lewis reported that the house had been broken into.

Walters’, attorney Andrew Pilgrim, QC, told the magistrate his client agreed with most of the facts except that he was found sleeping.

He explained that Walters had surrendered to police when he heard other persons in the house.

  1. John Wick
    John Wick December 24, 2016 at 12:45 am

    How he pay andrew pilgrim

    Reply
  2. John Wick
    John Wick December 24, 2016 at 12:45 am

    Why would they not

    Reply
  3. Tara Dee Jarvis
    Tara Dee Jarvis December 24, 2016 at 1:05 am

    LOL

    Reply
  4. Anfaani Henry
    Anfaani Henry December 24, 2016 at 2:00 am

    crack and street living make a person look old and drawn down

    Reply
  5. Denise Blackman
    Denise Blackman December 24, 2016 at 6:09 am

    45 and 47 seriously. Omg

    Reply
  6. Lynda Bonnett
    Lynda Bonnett December 24, 2016 at 6:16 am

    If them is 45 and 47,then I got to be 16

    Reply
  7. Donild Trimp December 24, 2016 at 8:51 am

    These two men are mentally disabled.

    They are the now at the right place.

    Go easy on them.

    Reply

