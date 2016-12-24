Christmas in Black Rock

Jones and Walters to be evaluated

Two men who appeared in a Bridgetown court Friday accused of separate offences will both be spending Christmas in Black Rock after they were both sent off to the Psychiatric Hospital for evaluation.

Appearing before Magistrate Douglas Frederick in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court, 45-year-old Winston Alfonza Jones of Fairfield Cross Road, Black Rock, St Michael pleaded guilty to possession of .13 grammes of cocaine after he was apprehended by lawmen responding to a call of a prowler in the same area.

During a police search, the drugs were found in a matchbox which was taken from his shirt pocket.

While admitting to using drugs for a number of years, Jones told the magistrate he wanted to change his life.

“I don’t want to just go back to the world and do the same things again,” said Jones who admitted that he had never attended drug rehabilitation.

The magistrate remanded him to the Black Rock institution until January 13, 2017.

In the other matter, 47-year-old Roger Llewellyn Shawn Walters of no fixed place of abode was also remanded to the Psychiatric Hospital for the same length of time as Jones after he admitted to entering the home of Patricia Lewis as a trespasser sometime between December 21 and 22 with intent to commit theft.

According to the prosecutor, Walters was found sleeping in one of the upstairs bedroom of Lewis’ unoccupied house, located at 2nd Avenue, Belleville, St Michael after Lewis reported that the house had been broken into.

Walters’, attorney Andrew Pilgrim, QC, told the magistrate his client agreed with most of the facts except that he was found sleeping.

He explained that Walters had surrendered to police when he heard other persons in the house.