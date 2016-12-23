UPDATE – Foul play suspected following discovery of man’s body

Lawmen are yet to identify the body of a man found early Friday morning along Mill Road, East Bourne, St Philip.

Police were alerted to the situation around 11:15 a.m. And earlier Friday afternoon, police spokesman Acting Inspector Roland Cobbler said investigators were treating the death of the man, who is believed to be in his 30s, as unnatural.

Cobbler, who is the public relations officer of the Royal Barbados Police Force, also said the deceased, who was wearing nothing on his feet, was clad in a light green jacket with a hoodie and blue, green and white beach

pants.

“At this time we are suspecting foul play in that matter, but our investigations are continuing and we still have to await the results of the post mortem to determine the cause of death,” Cobbler added.

When Barbados TODAY visited the scene this evening, the body had already been removed.

However, residents said the deceased did not appear to be anyone from their community. Speculation was therefore rife that the victim — whose body was discovered early Friday by someone walking in the area — was killed elsewhere and his body discarded in the bushy Mill Road area.

Police are asking anyone who can assist in this investigation to contact the Police Emergency number 211, the Criminal Investigations Department at 430-7189 or 430-7198 or Crime Stoppers at 1 800 TIPS/ 1 800 8477.