Two injured in road accident

A motorcyclist had to be rushed to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital this afternoon, following a collision with a truck, which occurred around 12:20 p.m. at Princess Royal Avenue, St Michael.

The cyclist — who is yet to be identified by police —  suffered head injuries, while his pillion rider — Shamar Wilson of Paddock Road, St Michael — escaped with minor injuries to his face and left hand.

The truck, G5941, was driven by 45-year-old  Michael Bovell of Ellerton, St George who was reportedly unharmed.

Investigations are continuing.

One Response to Two injured in road accident

  1. Richard Johnston December 24, 2016 at 8:38 am

    Motorcycles have no business weaving in and out of traffic, because they are a hazard to themselves and to other drivers. They should be obliged to behave like 4-wheeled motor vehicles as they are in every jurisdiction in North America.

