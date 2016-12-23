Two injured in road accident

A motorcyclist had to be rushed to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital this afternoon, following a collision with a truck, which occurred around 12:20 p.m. at Princess Royal Avenue, St Michael.

The cyclist — who is yet to be identified by police — suffered head injuries, while his pillion rider — Shamar Wilson of Paddock Road, St Michael — escaped with minor injuries to his face and left hand.

The truck, G5941, was driven by 45-year-old Michael Bovell of Ellerton, St George who was reportedly unharmed.

Investigations are continuing.