Two injured in road accident
A motorcyclist had to be rushed to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital this afternoon, following a collision with a truck, which occurred around 12:20 p.m. at Princess Royal Avenue, St Michael.
The cyclist — who is yet to be identified by police — suffered head injuries, while his pillion rider — Shamar Wilson of Paddock Road, St Michael — escaped with minor injuries to his face and left hand.
The truck, G5941, was driven by 45-year-old Michael Bovell of Ellerton, St George who was reportedly unharmed.
Investigations are continuing.
Motorcycles have no business weaving in and out of traffic, because they are a hazard to themselves and to other drivers. They should be obliged to behave like 4-wheeled motor vehicles as they are in every jurisdiction in North America.