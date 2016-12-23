Three women ordered to keep the peace

Three women accused of causing a disturbance along King William Street, The City, have been ordered to keep the peace for the next six months.

Tanya Natasha Marshall 36, her daughter Aqeelah Aciko Marshall, 19, both of King William Street and Naquita Quatessa Alexander of Skeetes Road, Garden Land, St Michael all pleaded guilty to the offence when they appeared before Magistrate Douglas Frederick.

Sergeant Rudy Pilgrim told the No.1 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court that the three women were previously friends.

However, Alexander was walking along King William Street around 8:49 a.m on December 19, when she encountered the mother and daughter. After an exchange of words, Alexander and the mother began chucking each other before a full blown fight broke out.

As a crowd gathered, the daughter also got into the fight, before they were parted by persons on the scene.

However, while waiting for police, Alexander allegedly took up a rock and a bottle and threw it at the mother. She then grabbed the daughter causing a fresh bout of fighting between the three women.

Police arrived on the scene and restored order. The women had to be taken for medical attention before they were formally charged.

In light of the offence the magistrate imposed a six month bond on the three women.

If breached, they will have to pay the court $1, 500 each, or face an alternative of six months behind bars at HMP Dodds.