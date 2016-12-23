Smaller Kettle

Christmas appeal falls short

The Salvation Army is reporting a 25 per cent drop in financial contributions to the international charitable organization through its Christmas appeal.

The organization’s primary source of funding, the Kettle Drive, brought in less than $600,000 this year, a long way short of the projected $800,000, which the Salvation Army said it needs to carry out its charitable functions during the Christmas season.

“Things seem to be on the decrease, whereas the needs are on the increase,” Divisional Commander Major Sinous Theodore told Barbados TODAY.

Theodore said there was also a decline in contributions through the mail, with fewer Barbadians responding to its appeal for monetary contributions.

He said the fall in donations would affect the organization’s programme to provide assistance to the unemployment, underemployed and the elderly.

With the support of Massy Distributions and Massy Insurance, the Salvation Army hosted a Christmas luncheon on December 13 for over 350 people, and distributed over 2,000 hampers throughout the island.

Unlike previous years, a large number of those who attended the lunch were children, Theodore said.

With an eye on renovation and expansion of some of its facilities, the organization will once again set a target of $800,000 for 2017.

The Divisional Commander disclosed plans to decentralize the feeding programme, to include its Speightstown facility, which will be converted into a multipurpose centre, not only for the distribution of meals, but also for housing women and children in cases

of emergency.

After school programmes for students preparing for Caribbean Examination Council [CXC] examinations will also be held there.