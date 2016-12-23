Sewer fixes holding

Temporary fixes recently implemented by the Barbados Water Authority (BWA) to stop the flow of sewage on south coast roads seem to be holding.

When Barbados TODAY visited the problem areas of Rendezvous, Worthing and Hastings, Christ Church this morning, no leakage was detected from the previously offending sewer manholes, despite continual heavy downpours.

Also noticeably absent was the smell of effluence, which up to two weeks ago, was an unfortunate feature of that environment.

Earlier this week septic trucks were seen pumping the contents of the sewer manholes in Rendezvous, Worthing and Hastings. The sewer caps in front of the Lanterns Mall and the Regency Cove Hotel, blamed for the awful stench affecting business establishments in the vicinity, were also reinforced with asphalt.

However, store workers in the Lantern’s Mall were keeping their fingers crossed today, hoping heavy rains, expected to continue until noon tomorrow, would not cause a resurgence of the foul odor which has significantly impacted business at that shopping centre.

“This morning we haven’t been smelling anything and we are praying that it remains like this because Christmas sales only now start to pick up. It is a lot of rain so we have to see if it is too much for the system. But in the mean time I am praying hard,” said one sales clerk, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Another worker in the same store pledged to “never criticize the Government again if the bad smell does not return”, as a show of gratitude for efforts to bring relief to the businesses.

Speaking at a press conference last weekend, BWA General Manager Dr John Mwanza said the south coast treatment plant was not designed to handle sewage and storm water.

“What we have noticed over the years of operation of the plant is that when you get heavy rainfall the flow to the plant increases, which will mean that you’re getting some of that rainwater getting into the sewer system. Our treatment plant was not designed to handle sewage and storm water. It basically was only designed to handle sewage water,” Mwanza explained at the time.