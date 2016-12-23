Rent arrears to BIDC balloon
Rent arrears to Government’s industrial development agency has skyrocketed by 50 per cent in the last two years despite Government’s pleas for small businesses to pay up, Minister of Industry, International Business, Commerce and Small Business Development Donville Inniss has revealed.
Inniss told last night’s Barbados Investment and Development Corporation (BIDC) awards ceremony and dinner at the Hilton Barbados Resort, tenants owe $15 million in arrears to the agency responsible for promoting and facilitating the establishment and expansion of business here, up from $10 million in 2014.
And he warned debtors unless they meet their financial commitments to the BIDC the quality of service they received would deteriorate.
“You have a duty to pay your rent and to pay soon,” he said
“If you don’t pay your rent, the corporation may find it difficult to insure the building which you occupy. When you turn up the next morning and find that your place has been broken into, it is the same corporation that you will say should have had security on the premises.
“When the toilet is not working well it is the same staff at the BIDC who we have to pay to respond to these things,” he said.
Insisting that the BIDC needed every penny that it was owed, the minister contended that the 60-year-old state corporation was much more than a landlord.
“Many people still like to associate the BIDC with charging rents and owning industrial estates. The organization can attest to contributing as much as $500 million in exports from the island on an annual basis,” Inniss maintained.
He said with the agency experiencing a cash-flow problem, it would be forced to divest some of its assets.
“I have given the board the task of disposing of some of the non-performing assets of the entity, a way of shedding some of the burden, and achieving a level of cash-flow to be sustained, and less dependent on the state,” he announced.
Two years ago, when he addressed the issue of arrears, Inniss had said an analysis was needed to determine why delinquent tenants were unable to pay and to “see what can be done to assist” them.
He had also expressed a belief that most entrepreneurs were willing to make an effort to pay their bills, but they might fall behind because they were waiting for refunds from Government.
“So it cuts both ways. So whilst I say those who are tenants must pay and should pay I am always mindful there are a few instances where the difficulty is understood,” he said then.
BIDC manages about 12 industrial estates comprising 70 commercial buildings. In addition, there are eight buildings that house more than 20 craft shops and a restaurant. In total there are more than 300 separate units in the corporation’s buildings.
Approximately 6 weeks ago, Sonja Trotman, the BIDC CEO was making statements to the press about the significant improvements in rent payments to the BIDC. Was she lying?
This publicity-fixated buffoon is at it again, and Barbados Today is obliging him with more cheap publicity. Plse bring forward the general election so we can get rid of him from public life.
Not-so-funny joke of the day:-
Scenario 1:-
You owe your bank, say, $20,000; you are two months behind in payments. The bank got security; dem got de hammer hand, and you are praying; sweating; buying mo’ Lotto tickets dan n’usual; and your secretary is under strict instructions , dat effin de bank manager call you…you is out of office!
Scenario 2:
You owes de bank $20,000,000, and you is six months late. You ent take ANY calls from de bank manager, since de first one, whichin, you did tell him, you would check and see if you cud at least pay de interest…when you get a chance. De BANK MANAGER now sweating; asking his secretary to call your secretary, and beg for you to meet him for a free Brown Sugar lunch…to discuss “possibilities”, including re-sceduling to something mo’ comfortable for you…as the voters (sorry, bank auditors) soon coming, and the Manager…might get de-moted, and posted to Anguilla branch. All because, de manager didn’t manage, when de problem was ONE month’s payment; and was a “manageable” issue.
Moral: deal wid problems when dem start; when dem small… and when the initiative yet lies with the lender ( or de landlord!!) De BIDC tenants evidently now have the initiative..and what yuh gine do…evict dem all? Hmmm…howcum, these same tenants…does pay BL&P, and FLOW bills… every month….regular like clocks?
Effin any few bucks lef- back in de Big Bashment celebrations budget…Hon. Donville cud try taking a few slothful tenants to Brown Sugar, and over a bowl of soup…who knows what might eventuate?
The bellies pun alot of DEM ministers have also balloon since coming to power too