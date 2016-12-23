Police case dismissed

The case in which 14 police officers sued the Police Service Commission (PSC) for excluding them from a list of promotions four years ago, has been dismissed.

High Court Judge Margaret Reifer this morning threw out the case which began last year.

An upset attorney Ralph Thorne, QC, who represented the disgruntled officers, strongly disagreed with the judge’s ruling.

He reiterated his position that the PSC had no authority to reject the recommendations of then Police Commissioner Darwin Dottin and substitute its own names.

“We disagree entirely with the decision, with the legal findings, we disagree entirely with the findings of fact. We wish to emphasize to the public in a matter of the public interest that here it is you have a case of promotion, contested promotions, in which the chairman of the Police Service Commission came to the court and admitted that on the question of promotions that they rejected the recommendations made by the commissioner and exercised their own initiative and substituted names of their own,” Thorne said.

The Queen’s Counsel is contending that under the promotions rules that was wrong.

He was further adamant that when the commissioner makes recommendations, as he is entitled to by law, and he sends them to the PSC, that body has no legal authority to substitute its own names.