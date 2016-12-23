Drug accused granted bail in time for Christmas

A 40-year-old man, who has been on remand at the St Philip penitentiary for the past nine months, will get to spend Christmas at home.

Copeland Arindale Browne of 2B Brecon Road, Grazettes Housing Area, St Michael was finally granted bail, after several earlier applications made by his attorneys Andrew Pilgrim, QC, and Kamisha Benjamin were turned down.

Browne, along with Vincentian All-Dain Allendee Bristol, has been charged in connection with 168 kilogrammes of cannabis, valued at $675, 500, which was found within Barbados’ territorial waters on March 14 this year.

The two have been on remand at HMP Dodds since April.

When the issue of bail for Browne came up again in the District A Magistrates’ Court yesterday, the prosecutor, Sergeant Rudy Pilgrim, informed the court that his file was ready and that it was just a matter of getting it vetted.

However, Pilgrim urged the magistrate to release his client, on the grounds that the Crown was still not in a position to start the matter.

The prominent criminal lawyer argued that while the prosecution had served him with “partial disclosure”, its position that Browne would frustrate their investigation if released held no weight at this time given the period of time he had been incarcerated.

Weighing the arguments, Frederick ruled in favour of granting the accused man bail, with a $300,000 surety attached.

However, Browne must report to the Black Rock Police Station every Wednesday by 10 a.m., with valid identification.

He returns to court on January 12, 2017.