Contone gets his wish

ARTISTE PLACED ON A BOND FOR HAVING COCAINE APPARATUS

With just over 48 hours to go until Christmas the lyrics O Havis Mercy were no doubt ringing through Contone’s head as he appeared before a Bridgetown magistrate today.

The artiste, whose real name is Derrick Anderson Anthony Brathwaite, went before Magistrate Douglas Frederick this morning charged with possession of an apparatus for the misuse of cocaine whilst at Graeme Hall Road, Christ Church.

He pleaded guilty to the offence, which occurred on the December 19.

According to police prosecutor Sergeant Rudy Pilgrim, Contone was spotted by police around 11:30 p.m. on the night in question.

During a subsequent police search, the singer allegedly kept clutching at his right pants pocket, in which a small glass bottle with a broken bottom was found containing a “whitish brown residue”.

He later explained that the device was an apparatus for use of cocaine.

While appealing for his release today, Contone offered several times to pay a fine for the offence.

“You have so much talent, why the necessity for cocaine. You need help,” Frederick told the singer.

Contone however continued with his appeal, explaining that he could pay since he was expecting to receive royalties from COSCAP for his music.

“I just waiting on a cheque,” he told the magistrate.

Though listed on the police charge sheet as having no fixed place of abode, Contone also sought to assure the magistrate that he has somewhere to live, even though the place was in need of repair.

“My last jail stint straighten me out. I just smoke a lil’ now and then,” said Contone, who turned 41 on December 15.

Frederick agreed to grant the singer his wish. However, if he breaches his three month bond, he will have to spend three months in jail.

A smiling Contone broke out in song as he exited the dock singing, “When we gonna get some money? Tomorrow! When you gonna get a cheque? Tomorrow!”

It was a taste of his new music for the magistrate for giving him a break.