By special delivery

Dial gives Bayleys a helping hand

Dial Barbados Inc (DBI) has gone the extra mile to help a family in need this Christmas.

The local company, which manages the retail stores for telecommunications giant Flow, today delivered a special food hamper to the Bayley family, who lost their home in a fire last June.

“This is something we really do every year at Dial Barbados Inc. We try to give back in a charitable way and we’re basically just continuing with that trend that we’ve set since 2012,” said spokeswoman Melissa Green.

Since the June 24th fire, the going has been tough for the family of 11, with two babies on the way.

Twenty-five-year-old Tiffany Bayley received the donation on behalf of the family, which is currently renting a home in Bank Hall, St Michael. She said they were very grateful for the support.