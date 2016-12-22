Visitor dies in jet ski collision

Police are investigating the unnatural death of a 29-year-old British male, which occurred sometime around 2:30 p.m. Thursday off the beach at Welches, Christ Church.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the deceased, who arrived on the island just yesterday, was involved in a jet ski collision.

He was rushed to the Elcourt Medical Clinic in Maxwell where  he was pronounced dead on arrival.

 

 

10 Responses to Visitor dies in jet ski collision

  1. Shanny Chandler
    Shanny Chandler December 22, 2016 at 6:16 pm

    Wow so sad Rip

    Reply
  2. Kearn Williams
    Kearn Williams December 22, 2016 at 6:19 pm

    O–M-G This is really sad

    Reply
  3. Marva Straughn
    Marva Straughn December 22, 2016 at 6:37 pm

    Sad ….R.I.P

    Reply
  4. Abiola Yearwood
    Abiola Yearwood December 22, 2016 at 6:40 pm

    So sad

    Reply
  5. Tara Dee Jarvis
    Tara Dee Jarvis December 22, 2016 at 6:54 pm

    Hmmm LOL

    Reply
  6. Kevin December 22, 2016 at 7:17 pm

    This is so sad, omgosh

    Reply
  7. North Point December 22, 2016 at 7:50 pm

    I’m sure that he did not have that in his plan, my condolences to the entire family. RIP.

    Reply
  8. Mazie Taylor
    Mazie Taylor December 22, 2016 at 8:19 pm

    May God comfort the family and friends of this loved one.I feel hurt by this tragedy 🙁

    Reply
  9. Michelle Watts
    Michelle Watts December 22, 2016 at 8:28 pm

    So sad

    Reply

