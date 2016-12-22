Visitor dies in jet ski collision
Police are investigating the unnatural death of a 29-year-old British male, which occurred sometime around 2:30 p.m. Thursday off the beach at Welches, Christ Church.
Preliminary investigations suggest that the deceased, who arrived on the island just yesterday, was involved in a jet ski collision.
He was rushed to the Elcourt Medical Clinic in Maxwell where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
Wow so sad Rip
O–M-G This is really sad
Sad ….R.I.P
So sad
Hmmm LOL
I ask the same thing. Why would someone lol at a death
This is so sad, omgosh
I’m sure that he did not have that in his plan, my condolences to the entire family. RIP.
May God comfort the family and friends of this loved one.I feel hurt by this tragedy 🙁
So sad