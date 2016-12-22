Violent foursome

Foo and three accomplices appear in court

Four young men — all of 2nd Avenue, Bibby’s Lane, St Michael — have pleaded guilty to a charge of using unlawful violence towards Lemare Gibbs on December 15 and conducting themselves in a manner that caused others to fear for their personal safety.

They are 17-year-old Dean James Whitney, 19-year-old Jalani Racardo Price and Tevin Ian Brandon Foo and Reco Romario Shaquille Spratt, who are both 21 years of age.

In relaying the facts in the No.1 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court this morning, the prosecutor, Sergeant Rudy Grant, said the complainant was sitting in front of a house when one of the defendants – Foo walked by and muttered something which Gibbs did not understand.

The complainant allegedly asked Foo, “What you looking at me so for?”

However, Foo continued along his way.

Later that same day, the two men had a second encounter. This time, Gibbs would be in the company on his children and Foo in the company of his sheep.

However, this time Foo would get angry with Gibbs for suggesting that he should be careful how he proceeds with his animals near his children.

“You think dem children saving you?” Foo allegedly asked Gibbs, who would encounter Foo on a third occasion that day – this time along a track.

Armed with a hammer, Foo allegedly threatened to hit Gibbs with the tool and when the complainant attempted to walk away, he reportedly blocked his path before raising the hammer and hitting Gibbs to the left side of his head.

It was then that the three other accused men entered the picture.

Price reportedly kicked Gibbs, who fell as a result.

At this point, the complainant reportedly spotted a sword, which he used to strike back at Foo, injuring his left hand.

Spratt and Whitney responded by beating the complainant about his body before one of Gibbs’ friends stepped in to part the fight.

However, Foo told the court today that some of the facts presented by the prosecutor were simply not true.

He explained that he had left home to collect his sheep when he encountered the complainant.

“He [Gibbs] look at me and tell me why I looking at him and he tell me he will shoot me. I ain’t pay him no mind.

“I went for my sheep, he went for he children and carry his children part I got to carry my sheep to go home . . . and tell me don’t let the sheep touch his son. I don’t talk to de fadder so I beg de lil boy to go out the road. The lil boy ran out the road. He . . . carry home his children and come back with a sword,” Foo said.

Spratt meanwhile told Magistrate Douglas Frederick that he was really “trying to part the fight”.

“I come home from work and a lot of people were there trying to part the fight. Even if we hit him it was not intentional,” Spratt said, to which the magistrate responded: “You had no right in this. You should have gone home and relaxed.”

Price, who is Foo’s younger sibling, said he intervened when Gibbs tried to “chuck my brother”.

“He pulled a sword from his waist . . . so I kicked him because he [Foo] would be more serious than this,” he said in reference to his brother’s hand injury.

And while Whitney did not see how the fight started, he recalled seeing Gibbs pull a sword and hit Foo who was bleeding.

After listening to the men’s stories, the magistrate chastised them saying: “You have to learn to think for yourselves . . . . This is foolishness.”

He then imposed 150 hours of community service each on Price and Whitney, saying that while he understood Price’s reason for getting involved, Whitney should “stop using the excuse that he is my friend”.

“You could have gotten an unlikely blow,” the magistrate told the accused.

Foo and Spratt meantime were placed on $1,500 bail each with one surety. They must also stay away from the complainant, who is expected to be in court on January 9, 2017.

“When you out and about do not trouble the man. Have nothing to say to him,” the magistrate warned, as he adjourned the matter.