UPDATE-Former PM among three injured in Wanstead collision

Police say three people — including former Prime Minister Owen Arthur — were forced to seek private medical attention following a collision, which occurred along Wanstead Road, at its junction with Wanstead Heights, St Michael around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The accident involved a route taxi, ZR250, driven by 25-year-old Kemar Pile-Martin of Deacons, St Michael, and a Suzuki vehicle, X3021, driven by Arthur, who resides at West Terrace, St James.

Arthur, 67, complained of neck and back pains and was taken by his wife Julie to the Sandy Crest medical facility in St James. He was later said to be doing fine and resting at home.

The driver of the Route 3 ZR, which operates on the Wanstead route, complained of pain to his left arm, while one of his passengers – 17-year-old Deeana Grazette of Redman Village, St Thomas – complained of pain to the left knee. They also sought private medical attention.

Lawmen are investigating the accident.