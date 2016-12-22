UPDATE-Former PM among three injured in Wanstead collision
Police say three people — including former Prime Minister Owen Arthur — were forced to seek private medical attention following a collision, which occurred along Wanstead Road, at its junction with Wanstead Heights, St Michael around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The accident involved a route taxi, ZR250, driven by 25-year-old Kemar Pile-Martin of Deacons, St Michael, and a Suzuki vehicle, X3021, driven by Arthur, who resides at West Terrace, St James.
Arthur, 67, complained of neck and back pains and was taken by his wife Julie to the Sandy Crest medical facility in St James. He was later said to be doing fine and resting at home.
The driver of the Route 3 ZR, which operates on the Wanstead route, complained of pain to his left arm, while one of his passengers – 17-year-old Deeana Grazette of Redman Village, St Thomas – complained of pain to the left knee. They also sought private medical attention.
Lawmen are investigating the accident.
Now we will see some “serious action” taken against these mad ZR drivers. Why, its because a “high-flier” is involved. It’s how things are done in BIM.
Old news now. Move on. He will be fine. He will get good care.
Don’t have the facts, but its about time those ZR inconsiderates, be handled with the proper whips.
I had several near misses of recent with such inconsiderate road users.
We need to seize the busses for at least a week and make the drivers do “defensive driving” classes before they can DRIVE again.
U have a problem
I am sorry for Mr Owen Arthur and any others hurt in the accident.
But these things need to happen if only because strong action will be taken against these “road-hogs”.
When we get Limes, we should beg for a little sugar and make lime-ade !!!