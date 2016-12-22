Trump’s latest pick

Kellyanne Conway, who served as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s campaign manager and has been a senior adviser to his transition team, will serve as counselor to the president in the incoming administration.

In its Thursday morning announcement, Trump’s transition team said Conway will “continue her role as a close advisor to the president and will work with senior leadership to effectively message and execute the Administration’s legislative priorities and actions.”

“Kellyanne Conway has been a trusted advisor and strategist who played a crucial role in my victory. She is a tireless and tenacious advocate of my agenda and has amazing insights on how to effectively communicate our message. I am pleased that she will be part of my senior team in the West Wing,” Trump said in a statement.

Conway, who joined Trump’s campaign as it was mired in controversy over the summer and managed it to a surprise victory last month, had previously said she was hesitant to accept a White House role because such a job would take her away from her four young children. She had previously hinted that she would turn down a position inside the White House, although Conway confirmed Thursday morning that she will work in the West Wing.