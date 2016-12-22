St Thomas man missing

A 48-year-old St Thomas man has gone missing. He is Richard Ricardo Parris of Lot 13B, Ashford.

He was last seen by his mother around noon on Wednesday, December 21, in White Hall, St Michael. At the time, he was wearing a khaki polo shirt and long blue Levi jeans.

Parris is 6ft in height, medium build, dark in complexion, has thin eyebrows, thick moustache, thick lips, a long neck, square shoulders, is bow legged, and walks with an erect appearance. He also has a scar in the shape of the letter ‘L’ on his stomach.

The police are seeking the assistance of the public in locating Parris and said anyone with information on whereabouts should contact the District ‘D’ Station at 419-1729 or 419-1726, emergency number 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800 –TIPS (8477), or the nearest police station.