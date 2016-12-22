Sagicor spreads joy

Children in the Paediatric Unit at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital have definitely not been forgotten this Christmas.

Last weekend, members of the Sagicor General Insurance (SGI) Social Club donated a 32-inch television, as well as a DVD player and electrical fan for the benefit of children warded on C7 and C8.

“This could be a challenging time for our young ones in hospital and we felt the need to bring a bit of cheer to those children who would have to spend the Christmas Holidays recovering from illness in hospital”, said vice president of the SGI Social Club Charmaine Walters-Burke in presenting the gifts.

Accepting the donations on behalf of the children, nurses attached to the paediatric unit thanked the members of the SGI Social Club and said the gifts would be put to good use.