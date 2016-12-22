Former banker jailed for 23 years

A High Court judge in Grenada has sentenced a former banker to 23 years in jail after he was found guilty of engaging in fraudulent activities.

Finton DeBourg, the founder of Capital Bank International, was also told Tuesday he would have to serve a further three years imprisonment if he fails to pay more than EC$16 million within five years after he is released.

The High Court has also barred the former banker from engaging in any financial business operations after serving his jail term.

Debourg, 66, was charged with two counts of fraudulent appropriation of property; one count of falsification of account; and two counts of falsification of minutes.