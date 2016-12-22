Former banker jailed for 23 years
A High Court judge in Grenada has sentenced a former banker to 23 years in jail after he was found guilty of engaging in fraudulent activities.
Finton DeBourg, the founder of Capital Bank International, was also told Tuesday he would have to serve a further three years imprisonment if he fails to pay more than EC$16 million within five years after he is released.
The High Court has also barred the former banker from engaging in any financial business operations after serving his jail term.
Debourg, 66, was charged with two counts of fraudulent appropriation of property; one count of falsification of account; and two counts of falsification of minutes.
Not here in Barbados all of them would be waiting with them hands out for a cut
Not surprising: I was introduced to this guy once, and thereafter kept a safe distance. My adoptive son in Grenada was a victim of this Bank’s failure. Such a big dent in public confidence just makes it more difficult for any home-grown banking / financial nstitutions to get off the ground in future.
If only folks would not get so easily caught by ” high” , or “good” rates for savings and other deposits!! I know a retired Barclays manager who lost his entire life’s savings, after placing it all in Stanford’s bank, because the rates offered…were “really good”
I have nothing to say about “good” rates available here on Savings Bonds, except to ask who is going to pay back, both the principal, and that “good” rate of 5%? God? Tax-payers?
I dunno…and pass.
At least we have got one in the bag we should have built a special prison for the buggers in the (UK),8 years ago none of the crooked bankers or the untrustworthy financiers, had the sense to tell the world how they crooked ,greedy behaviour brought the financial collapse..still today we are being paid back …
If this guy was in barbados , no way would he have made it before the courts, the matter would have been swept under the carpet and that would have been the end of it..the protection squad would have been out in force….dont forget them and us is where we are at…..
would never happen here…only poor blacks end up in prison
Need to jail some in Barbados too
@jrsmith espesially if he was putting money in the DEMS election campaign and buying property with a PM. They would probably adjourn the case sine die and even whn the court freeze the money they would still get permission to spend it..
Clico man next
de SOB should get more, any time you keep robbing the poor, the hands of GOD takes over. they take the people money and live very large, they should take every cent from him. SOB.
BIM next, or am I dreaming.
You guys and gals are saying that it would never happen in Barbados, but WHY is the question . Why bankers, lawyers, accountants and doctors do not go to jail in Barbados ?
Has anyone got an answer ??? jrsmith, Tony Webster ???
JUST WHAT IS THE REASON FOR SOME OF THE ABOVE MENTIONED PEOPLE NEVER GETTING LOOOOOOOOONG PERIODS AT DODDS ???