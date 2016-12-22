Flood warning in effect
The Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) has issued a flood warning for the island. The warning will remain in effect until noon tomorrow.
The BMS said a trough system anchored across the island chain has been generating cloudy to overcast skies, moderate to heavy showers, periods of rain, thunderstorms and occasional gusty winds across Barbados during the last few hours.
Some flash-flooding has already been reported and with the possibility of a further deterioration in conditions expected during the afternoon and into tonight.
The BMS said rainfall accumulations of at least 50 to 75 mm {2 to 3 inches} are possible and residents in flood prone areas should continue to exercise caution and remain on the alert.
Really???
Yeah this is a lot of rain. Stay safe everyone.
Where we go again. Atleast there’s a warning this time lol
Oh no, not again…stay safe…
No not during my holiday!
Sorry but we need rain so we can have water to drink cook fill the swimming pool
Hope the problem in Worthing does not resurface.
If that happens you don’t wanna be swimming in the sea down on sandy beach!!!!
Surely the severe flooding will cause the failed sewerage system in Worthing to yet again flood untreated sewage through the streets and beaches .
Does anyone know what the situation is in Worthing right now with regard to the sewage issues ??