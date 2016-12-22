Flood warning in effect

The Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) has issued a flood warning for the island. The warning will remain in effect until noon tomorrow.

The BMS said a trough system anchored across the island chain has been generating cloudy to overcast skies, moderate to heavy showers, periods of rain, thunderstorms and occasional gusty winds across Barbados during the last few hours.

Some flash-flooding has already been reported and with the possibility of a further deterioration in conditions expected during the afternoon and into tonight.

The BMS said rainfall accumulations of at least 50 to 75 mm {2 to 3 inches} are possible and residents in flood prone areas should continue to exercise caution and remain on the alert.

9 Responses to Flood warning in effect

  1. Clarisson Clarke-Franklyn
    Clarisson Clarke-Franklyn December 22, 2016 at 12:01 pm

    Really???

  2. Dorry Pi
    Dorry Pi December 22, 2016 at 12:05 pm

    Yeah this is a lot of rain. Stay safe everyone.

  3. Ryan Shepherd
    Ryan Shepherd December 22, 2016 at 12:13 pm

    Where we go again. Atleast there’s a warning this time lol

  4. Ann Szebenyi
    Ann Szebenyi December 22, 2016 at 12:15 pm

    Oh no, not again…stay safe…

  5. Apple Powless
    Apple Powless December 22, 2016 at 12:19 pm

    No not during my holiday!

    • Antonio Cozier
      Antonio Cozier December 22, 2016 at 12:27 pm

      Sorry but we need rain so we can have water to drink cook fill the swimming pool

  6. Cherylann Bourne-Hayes
    Cherylann Bourne-Hayes December 22, 2016 at 12:31 pm

    Hope the problem in Worthing does not resurface.

  7. Chari Wallin
    Chari Wallin December 22, 2016 at 12:59 pm

    If that happens you don’t wanna be swimming in the sea down on sandy beach!!!!

  8. James Franks December 22, 2016 at 1:27 pm

    Surely the severe flooding will cause the failed sewerage system in Worthing to yet again flood untreated sewage through the streets and beaches .

    Does anyone know what the situation is in Worthing right now with regard to the sewage issues ??

