Flood warning in effect

The Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) has issued a flood warning for the island. The warning will remain in effect until noon tomorrow.

The BMS said a trough system anchored across the island chain has been generating cloudy to overcast skies, moderate to heavy showers, periods of rain, thunderstorms and occasional gusty winds across Barbados during the last few hours.

Some flash-flooding has already been reported and with the possibility of a further deterioration in conditions expected during the afternoon and into tonight.

The BMS said rainfall accumulations of at least 50 to 75 mm {2 to 3 inches} are possible and residents in flood prone areas should continue to exercise caution and remain on the alert.