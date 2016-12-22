Doing it Best

Four titles – two international, one regional and a National Championshp at just 14 years old sums up a phenomenal year for Barbados’ number one female squash sensation.

Meagan Best, apparently in the prime of her career, has produced stellar performances this year that captured attention locally, regionally and internationally.

After arriving at the Grantley Adams International Airport Thursday morning around 4 a.m., accompanied by her parents Gayle and Michael, Best described her 2016 accomplishments as surreal.

The St Michael School fourth former had shown tremendous ability when she became Barbados’ youngest female national squash champion in April, dethroning former 15-time queen, Karen Meakins.

In August at the Caribbean Senior Squash Championship played in Port of Spain, Trinidad, Best proved to be untouchable reaching the final and conquering fellow teammate and former three-time Caribbean ladies queen, Meakins, for yet another monumental achievement.

The teenage squash sensation is the youngest person to win the women’s title at the XIV Senior Caribbean Open since its inception in 1977.

On the international stage, the world got introduced to the ever-evolving Best when she claimed another accolade, becoming the first person from Barbados and the Caribbean to win a Canadian Junior Squash Open title competing in the U15 girls category at the White Oaks Club, in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario, Canada.

Following that Best moved on to the United States Junior Squash Open, where she did well to earn a third place finish.

These performances continue to build on her previous success in March this year when she won the National U15 and U17 titles, in the process, capturing her fourth straight U15 Junior Caribbean Area Squash Association trophy in Cayman Islands.

Surely Best will be in serious contention for the much covetted National Sports Personality of the Year Award.

Speaking with Barbados TODAY on her arrival home earlier today, Best spoke about her match-winning performances in the Canadian Open. She entered as the number two seed, eventually defeating Canadian Lucia Bicknell in straight sets 11-4, 11-2 and 11-1 to write Barbados’ name on history’s page once more in convincing fashion.

“I went there pretty confident especially since some of the girls have moved onto U17. Prior to that I have played the number one seed in my age group so I pretty much expected it.

“I took one match at a time, I focussed on what needed to be done and I did not get distracted too much, I just stayed focussed,” said Best who will compete next in January, 2017, at the British Junior Squash Open.